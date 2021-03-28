Deion Jones reworks contract with Falcons

Josh Alper
·1 min read
Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has joined the long list of players around the league that have reworked their contracts to provide cap space to teams this offseason.

Jones’ agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that his client is deferring $4 million of his $8.2 million base salary for the 2021 season until the 2022 season. That payment is fully guaranteed and will be made as a roster bonus next March.

As part of the agreement, the team will also guarantee Jones’ 2022 salary of $9.64 million.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive lineman Tyeler Davison also reworked their contracts with the team this month. Neither of those deals involved deferring salary as Ryan converted salary into a signing bonus and Davison agreed to a pay cut.

Deion Jones reworks contract with Falcons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

