Deion Jones activated, will make Browns debut Sunday

For the first time since arriving in a trade from the Falcons, linebacker Deion Jones will play for the Browns on Sunday.

Jones was officially activated from injured reserve today, and he will play at Baltimore on Sunday.

The Falcons placed Jones on injured reserve before the season after he suffered a shoulder injury. The Browns traded for him this month with the idea that he can help them down the stretch.

A 2016 second-round draft pick, Jones has played his entire career in Atlanta. He started 16 games for the Falcons last season.

