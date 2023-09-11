The Deion Effect: College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff headed to Colorado

Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes are the hottest thing in college football, with both ESPN and Fox Sports taking their pregame shows to Boulder this weekend.

After winning only one game last season, Colorado is off to a 2-0 start as Sanders has completely overhauled the roster and turned things around almost instantly.

ESPN College Game Day revealed Friday that hosts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Pat McAfee will be on site as the No. 21 Buffaloes play host to in-state rival Colorado State on Saturday. It will mark the program's first appearance at Folsom Field since 1996.

Colorado get ready, WE'RE COMIN'!



For the first time since 1996, we're headed to Boulder as Coach Prime and 2-0 @CUBuffsFootball host the Rocky Mountain Showdown with rival Colorado State!

Meanwhile, Fox Sports was planning to do its Big Noon Kickoff show from Champaign, Illinois, where the Fighting Illini are hosting Penn State. But the lure of Sanders' magnetic personality and the Buffs' rapid turnaround were too enticing to pass up – even though the crew was just in Boulder this past weekend for the Buffs' 36-14 win over Nebraska.

BOULDER WE'RE COMING BACK



Catch the Big Noon Kickoff crew with special guest @RobGronkowski in Boulder and then tune in to watch Penn State vs Illinois on FOX for Big Noon Saturday

It will mark the first time Fox Sports has ever done Big Noon Kickoff from the site of a game the network isn't broadcasting.

ESPN will have the in-state showdown, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders, Colorado host GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff pregame shows