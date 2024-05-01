Deion Burks taken in the first in The Athletic’s first mock draft for 2025

The Oklahoma Sooners have a ton of talent heading into the 2024 season. Especially at wide receiver. The Sooners are loaded with playmakers, which is part of the reason for optimism despite a first year starting quarterback and massive turnover along the offensive line. Nic Anderson is generating early 2025 NFL draft buzz, coming in at No. 5 in Pro Football Network’s wide receiver rankings. But he may not even be Oklahoma’s best wide receiver this fall.

One of the playmakers that will electrify this fall may only be in Norman one year; Deion Burks. Burks, who came over from Purdue this offseason, put the college football world on notice with his huge performance in the Oklahoma Sooners spring game, racking up five catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, he won’t do that every week, but it looks like he’s got a nice rapport with Jackson Arnold, which will lead to some big days this fall. And before he ever plays a down for the Sooners, NFL draft analysts are already taking notice.

In his early 2025 NFL mock draft for The Athletic (subscription required), Dane Brugler sends Deion Burks to Detroit Lions in the first round.

Another Purdue transfer (the poor Boilermakers), Burks is a playmaking athlete with the ball in his hands. The Belleville, Mich., native returns to his home state in this scenario. – Brugler, The Athletic

Burks will get a lot of attention this fall from SEC defenses and NFL scouts alike because of his speed, athleticism, and agility. As teams look to get more explosive, Burks is a player that can take the ball to the house every time he touches it and can threaten a defense deep.

If he has the season that many expect in 2024, teams will have a hard time passing on him in the 2025 NFL draft.

