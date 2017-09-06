Deion Branch: Tom Brady is a great person on and off the field
NFL Highlights•
Former NFL wide receiver Deion Branch talks about Patriots QB Tom Brady and his personality and generosity on and off the field.
Larry D: Freakin Obama continues to fool people in believing that bringing in illegals is "a decent thing".....NO OBAMA...it is the gateway to chaos and turning the cheek regarding laws and potential safety. He knows that HIS goal has always been to destroy the American way. He has been nothing but divisive and destructive.
15.5k