Deion Branch gives candid response to Cassius Marsh’s new criticisms of Patriots

In light of linebacker Cassius Marsh’s comments about his time in New England, several Patriots players past and present have begun to respond. One of them was wide receiver Deion Branch.

Branch enjoyed a productive career with New England, one that saw him make two stops with the Patriots. He was drafted by New England in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft, and played with the organization from 2002-2005. He then was traded back to New England in 2010 for a fourth-round selection in the 2011 draft.

Branch had a thoughtful answer when asked about the comments on NBC Sports Boston’s Early Edition.

“New England isn’t for every player,” Branch said Tuesday on “Early Edition,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “New England is not the place you want to go and think you’re just gonna play first and you do your work later. No, it’s you work first and then we play. As far as playing the game in New England, I do not agree with him on that. I never had a situation where I felt myself or any of my former teammates felt like they were mistreated.”

