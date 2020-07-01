Cam Newton reportedly is joining the New England Patriots on a one-year contract, and the move has been met with positive reviews from many corners of the football world.

Newton's former head coach with the Carolina Panthers, Ron Rivera, said the veteran quarterback is ready to "bust out" with the Patriots. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith "loved" the move and thinks Newton and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will form a productive partnership. Former Patriot and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss also thinks the team's offense will be really fun to watch if Newton is leading the way.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Another former players who envisions success for Newton in Foxboro is Deion Branch. The ex-wide receiver played about six-and-a-half seasons with the Patriots after they selected him in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. Branch played a key part in the Patriots' Super Bowl XXXVIII and XXXIX victories, and he even won Super Bowl XXXIX MVP.

He's also pretty excited for Newton's arrival in New England.

"I think this guy's going to erupt, man," Branch told TMZ. "I think this is going to be a crazy season for him, and moving forward. You're seeing the things he's doing, what he's posting online. This isn't fake, man. This guy is out here grinding. He's trying to show teams, 'Hey, I know what I can do. Just give me the opportunity.' And I think that's what Bill sat back and said -- OK, I'll give you the opportunity. Now go do your thing."

Branch also said he thinks Newton and the Patriots "will be a great marriage."

Newton still has to win the starting job, and he'll have competition from 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer. But if Newton is healthy and wins the job, he would give the Patriots offense a dual-threat skill set at quarterback rarely seen in the 20 years Belichick has been the head coach.

Deion Branch approves of Cam Newton move, sees 'crazy season' for Patriots QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston