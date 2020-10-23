Deion Branch angrily reacts to not making Patriots' All-Dynasty team

Branch angrily reacts to Pats All-Dynasty team snub originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' recently-announced "All-Dynasty Team" didn't include a former Super Bowl MVP.

That former Super Bowl MVP wasn't in a very good mood Friday morning.

Ex-Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch took to Twitter to express his displeasure over being left off New England's All-Dynasty Team, which included Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Troy Brown at wide receiver (and Danny Amendola as an honorable mention) but not Branch.

It's hard to make a case for Branch over Moss, Welker, Edelman or Brown. Moss and Welker were incredibly productive during their brief New England tenures, while Edelman and Brown each were staples in the offense for over a decade.

But Branch absolutely deserves an honorable mention over Amendola.

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent a total of seven seasons with the Patriots, racking up 4,297 yards on 328 receptions with 24 touchdowns and surpassing 700 receiving yards in three of those campaigns.

Branch was especially clutch in the postseason, tallying 10 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXVIII and earning Super Bowl XXXIX MVP honors the following year with 11 catches for 133 yards in the big game.

Amendola was excellent in the postseason, as well -- 709 yards and six touchdowns in 13 playoff games -- but Branch's efforts came in a Patriots offense that threw much less than the pass-happy New England teams of the mid-2010s.

The Patriots have had a ton of talented players over the last two decades, so there were bound to be some questionable omissions. Branch's snub stands out, though -- and it certainly didn't go unnoticed.