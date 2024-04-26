Deijon Laffitte enters transfer portal, increases pressure on USC

The USC Trojans know they need to add to their defensive front in the transfer portal. However, the current amount of depth of the defensive line unit is going in the wrong direction this spring. Deijon Laffitte has entered the transfer portal, removing another depth piece from the Trojans’ roster.

Trojans Wire’s Tim Prangley wrote more about USC’s defensive line situation:

“On Thursday, multiple online sources announced that 6-foot-2, 305-pound redshirt freshman Deijon Laffitte had entered the transfer portal. Laffitte was considered a project and was not expected to play a significant role on the defensive line in 2024, but after Isaiah Raikes entered the transfer portal two weeks ago and recently signed with Auburn, USC needed to add — not lose — depth.”

This is why USC’s pursuit of Michigan State transfer portal prospect Derrick Harmon is such a big deal. The Trojans badly need to land Harmon and get the quality — and depth — they need on their defensive line for their first season in the Big Ten Conference.

USC defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/isViDyl2rn — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 25, 2024

