DeGrom strikes out nine in a row as Mets edge Rockies

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning during the first game of a doubleheader at Coors Field
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom fanned 14 Colorado Rockies batters -- including nine straight -- to fall just one shy of equalling Tom Seaver's Major League Baseball consecutive strikeout record.

The right-hander struck out nine consecutive batters beginning at the start of the second inning through the fourth on Saturday at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

The streak was snapped when Josh Fuentes grounded up the middle to lead off the bottom of the fifth and second baseman Jeff McNeil's throw to first was off the mark as the Mets rallied to beat Colorado 4-3 in a doubleheader opener.

Seaver set the record against the San Diego Padres in 1970, striking out his final 10 batters in a 19-strikeout performance.

DeGrom became just the ninth pitcher to strike out nine batters in a row.

"That would have been nice to reach but fell a little short," deGrom said of going for 10 straight.

DeGrom was coming off a 14-strikeout performance in a 3-0 loss to Miami.

"The fastball was the best weapon for him," Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "It's special. You don't see that often.

"You talk about Jake getting better every year and he goes out there, and we talked about the challenge of the weather, so it's a little bit of a different start. He makes an adjustment and does something special."

