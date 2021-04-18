DeGrom K's 14, Mets reward him with late-game rally in GM 1 of DH

For the 2nd straight start, Jacob deGrom struck out 14 batters but found himself trailing going to the 7th inning. Jonathan Villar and Francisco Lindor delivered RBI hits as the Mets stunned the Rockies 4-3, in the first game of a doubleheader.

