MLB: DeGrom the King of Queens, Yankees' slump continues

Jacob deGrom was masterful for the New York Mets in MLB on Sunday, while the Yankees' slump continued.

Mets pitcher deGrom scattered just three hits over eight innings, striking out six in a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals, while he also hit a solo home run.

The Oakland Athletics completed a four-game sweep of the Yankees with a 4-3 victory, the result marking the latter's sixth straight loss.

Elsewhere, the Toronto Blue Jays got the better of the Chicago White Sox 7-3, the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Cincinnati Reds 8-7 and the Tampa Bay Rays crushed the Detroit Tigers 9-1.

The Atlanta Braves overcame the Miami Marlins 5-4, the Baltimore Orioles beat the St Louis Cardinals 8-5 and the Arizona Diamondbacks got past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 after 10 innings.

The Chicago Cubs cruised past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1, the San Diego Padres went down to the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 and the Cleveland Indians had a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Twins.

The Seattle Mariners were too good for the Texas Rangers 7-3, the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-5, the Kansas City Royals overcame the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 and the Boston Red Sox edged the Houston Astros 6-5.

CYCLE FOR ARENADO

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado became the first MLB player in seven years to complete a cycle with a walk-off home run. His three-run blast in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Rockies past the Giants. Arenado went four-for-five and got the cycle with a triple in the first, single in the fourth, double in the sixth and then the home run in the ninth. The last person to complete a cycle with a walk-off homer was Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, who did it against the Cubs in 2010.

BRAVES WALK OFF

Neither Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon nor shortstop JT Riddle could get to the ground ball Braves second baseman Brandon Phillips slapped up the middle in the bottom of the ninth inning. The single came with runners at the corners and Johan Camargo easily scored from third to give the Braves a walk-off win as Phillips was mobbed by team-mates.

SOMBRERO FOR CORDERO

Padres center fielder Franchy Cordero was Jimmy Nelson's favourite victim and got the dubious golden sombrero with four strikeouts at Miller Park.

METS AT DODGERS

Teams traveling from coast to coast rarely do well and the Mets (31-37) face a tough challenge Monday with the Dodgers (44-26) sending ace Clayton Kershaw (9-2, 2.23 ERA). The Mets will counter with Zack Wheeler (3-4, 4.48), who will have to be at his best to match Kershaw.