Mets vs Nationals Highlights: Jacob DeGrom sets MLB record with 15K complete game shutout win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In these Mets vs Nationals highlights, Jacob deGrom set a new career-high with 15 strikeouts in a two-hit, complete game masterpiece, in the Mets 6-0 win over the Nationals. DeGrom retired the last 19 batters he faced and even contributed at the plate with two hits, including an RBI double.

Recommended Stories

  • Jacob deGrom's dominance: Appreciating the best pitcher in the world | Home Schooled | SportsNite

    In this Home Schooled segment from SportsNite, the SNY crew discusses the dominance of Mets ace Jacob deGrom, how he's getting better as he goes, and what it's like to have the opportunity to witness his greatness on the field. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Mets vs. Red Sox preview: 5 things to watch during two-game set

    The Mets and Boston Red Sox play a two-game set at Citi Field on Tuesday and Wednesday. Here are five things to watch...

  • Jacob deGrom

    Check out this week's Fantasy Baseball Fearless Forecast

  • Is Jacob deGrom the best player in MLB? | Baseball Night in NY

    The BNNY gang discusses whether Jacob deGrom is the best player in the game and is a bona fide MVP candidate, given his dominant performance so far this season. They also try to establish his place among all-time Mets pitching legends. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Jacob deGrom, Doc Gooden, Mets history and hitters | Shea Anything

    Doug Williams and Keith Hernandez deliver a new Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as Jacob deGrom continues to deliver dominance for the Mets.

  • Yankees' Deivi Garcia: Why this could be his time to solidfy rotation spot

    Yankees RHP Deivi Garcia has been awaiting his call to the bigs, and Monday is that opportunity for the right-hander who will start against the Baltimore Orioles.

  • Jacob deGrom strikeouts: All 50 Ks from record-breaking start to 2021 Mets season | deGrominant Compilation

    This deGrominant compilation features all 50 strikeouts from the first four outings of 2x Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.

  • Valentina Shevchenko picks apart Jessica Andrade, retains flyweight title

    Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.

  • UFC 261 full results: Usman KOs Masvidal; Namajunas finishes Zhang; Shevchenko retains

    Kamaru Usman stunned the packed house in Jacksonville, Florida, with a devastating knockout of Jorge Masvidal.

  • Rob Gronkowski sets world record before University of Arizona spring game

    Gronk had one thing he wanted to do before serving as honorary coach for his alma mater's spring game: set a world record.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Suns chances in a settling West and a disaster brewing in Chicago

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Ryan García pulls out of July 9 fight with Javier Fortuna

    García is withdrawing from the fight to 'manage my health and wellbeing.'

  • NBA roundup: Nets nip Celtics, claim 1st in East

    Joe Harris scored 20 points as the Brooklyn Nets survived a rough shooting night by Kyrie Irving and withstood a late charge by the Boston Celtics to record a 109-104 victory on Friday in New York. The Nets moved a half-game ahead of the idle Philadelphia 76ers into the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Jeff Green added 19 for the Nets, who shot 43 percent and withstood Irving missing 15 of 19 shots.

  • Barcelona test can be a platform to success in claycourt season: Nadal

    The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. But the Spaniard, who will be looking for a 14th French Open crown when the claycourt Grand Slam begins on May 30, showed he was returning to his battling best on Sunday, saving a match point before going on to winning his first title of 2021.

  • UFC 261: Chris Weidman snaps leg throwing kick vs. Uriah Hall – same way he beat Anderson Silva

    In perhaps the most horrifically ironic result in MMA history, Chris Weidman snapped his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall.

  • Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made the fourth consecutive defense of his title at UFC 261 on Saturday night. Only moments removed from the fight, UFC president Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington would be next for the champ. Usman's win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 was a rematch. Now, he's tasked with another rematch in Covington. "The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Those two stood in there toe to toe, blasting each until Colby went down with a broken jaw," White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. "The clear cut guy right now [for Usman] is Colby. We'll see how all these other things play out for the next contender, but there's no doubt that Colby Covington is the next guy." Covington was in attendance at UFC 261, never wasting a moment to put Usman down and calling Masvidal a "journeyman," discounting him as a worthy challenger. And though he lost to Usman in their first fight, Covington discredited Usman's victory over him too. “I’m going to take him down into deep waters. I’m going to take him down and I’m going to finish him. There are no more fake nut shots next time," said Covington. "I have new coaches now. I have a new team behind me. Before, there was so much drama at my old gym. People were screaming at me. I couldn’t get my training time in," he continued. “What has to go different is I have to put a higher pace on him next time. I didn’t put enough pace on him last time and just keep my hands up. I know I’m going to get my hand raised when I fight him.” For his part, Usman wasn't quick to jump at a rematch with Covington or any other fight when prodded at the post-fight press conference. His lone commitment was to spending some quality time with his daughter, whom he was away from for several weeks to train for the Masvidal fight. Dana White tweets video of Chris Weidman’s fight-ending leg snap Dana White: Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest ever (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NBA roundup: Nets win showdown with Suns

    Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.

  • Magic's Devin Cannady stretchered off court after suffering horrific ankle injury

    Devin Cannady screamed out instantly in pain as he landed after trying to contest a layup on Sunday afternoon.

  • Swimming-Athletes have a right to protest, says Olympic champion Peaty

    Athletes have a right to express their opinions and take a stance without being punished, Britain's Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty said on Tuesday in response to a ban on protests during the Tokyo Games. "We'll listen to what they have to say and want to do," he added.

  • NHL roundup: Lightning, Panthers clinch playoff bids

    Brayden Point tallied a goal and two assists, Alex Barre-Boulet scored and Ondrej Palat added two assists as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning rode strong production from their top line to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4 on Tuesday night and clinch a playoff berth. Alex Killorn added two goals and Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay improved to 7-3-0 in its past 10 games by winning for the third straight time.