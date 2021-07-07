Degree Deodorant launches campaign set to endorse 14 NCAA standout athletes

Degree Deodorant is set to launch a wide-ranging and inclusive marketing campaign that will endorse NCAA athletes in light of new rules allowing compensation for college athletes.

Degree has assembled 14 athletes to appear and be endorsed on its #BreakingLimits team after the NCAA adopted new name, image and likeness (NIL) policies last week. The team is made up of a diverse group of athletes who have inspiring back stories, encouraging others to break limits. Several of the athletes are All-Americans.

The athletes on the team include:

Adrian Martinez, University of Nebraska football player

Asjia O’Neal, University of Texas women's volleyball player

Bailey Moody, University of Alabama wheelchair basketball player

Cam Mack, Prairie View A&M men's basketball player

Chayla Edwards, University of Wisconsin women's ice hockey player

Emma Hoffart, Missouri Western State University softball player

Jazmyn Foberg, University of Florida women’s gymnast

Jhenna Gabriel, University of Texas women’s volleyball player

Lawrence Sapp, University of Cincinnati para swimming athlete

Logan Eggleston, University of Texas women’s volleyball player

Matt Henningsen, University of Wisconsin football player

Mitchell Pehlke, Ohio State University lacrosse player

Nimari Burnett, University of Alabama basketball player

Saquan Singleton, University of New Mexico men's basketball player

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in action against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium.

The #BreakingLimits campaign also is looking to expand and is asking college athletes nationwide to share stories over Instagram of overcoming personal or societal challenges. That public search for an additional roster spot on the #BreakingLimits team begins Wednesday and runs through July 14 with the winner announced in August.

Degree is planning to commit more than $5 million over the next five years to initiatives encouraging others to break limits and inspire moving forward.

"Our Degree team strongly believes that movement has the power to unlock physical, mental and social benefits that can transform lives, and being able to work with extraordinary college athletes who embody this every day is something Degree and Unilever are thrilled to celebrate," Degree senior marketing manager Chiara Grillo said in a statement. "We now have an opportunity to further champion the stories of how college athletes have overcome personal and societal challenges and how they encourage others to keep moving to break their own limits."

