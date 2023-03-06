Is DeForest Buckner a top trade target for Andrew Berry and the Browns?

Opposing teams believe that Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns is one of the most aggressive general managers when it comes to trades. Is Berry locking in on a former All-Pro defensive tackle as his next target? The Indianapolis Colts are likely starting to rebuild and could use some assets and cap relief to jumpstart the build.

DeForest Buckner would be a massive upgrade over a group that was terrible for the Browns last season. The biggest question is the salary Buckner would likely need to be open to a restructuring to make things work in Cleveland.

But as we saw last season with Amari Cooper, Berry was able to remake his contract after trading for the wide receiver. Buckner’s 56 quarterback pressures would be nearly twice as many as any Brown not named Myles Garrett in 2022.

The veteran is a well-rounded player who isn’t a slouch in the run defensive either. This would be a massive hit for the Browns if they can manage the cap hit and would be a great weapon for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

More Free Agency!

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire