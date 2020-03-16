To say DeForest Buckner was loved by his 49er teammates would be an understatement.

He will now be a member of the Indianapolis Colts after a trade sent him to Indy. He gave a thoughtful message to the Faithful and the organization.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"You've given me the opportunity to live my dream and start my own legacy," he wrote on Instagram. "It's been one hell of a journey, from 2-14 my rookie year to the Super Bowl this past season."

Buckner was drafted by the 49ers seventh overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He earned 2018 Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and was a crucial part in sending the team to the Super Bowl this past season.

[RELATED: Why 49ers decided to trade Buckner]

His now former teammates also appeared to be upset by the news that he would no longer be sporting the red and gold next season.

The Colts, in return for Buckner, sent over a first-round draft pick in the upcoming April draft in Las Vegas.

DeForest Buckner thanks 49ers teammates, fans after trade to Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area