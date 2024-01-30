DeForest Buckner, Ryan Kelly replace a pair of Chiefs in Pro Bowl Games

The Colts announced that the NFL has added Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and center Ryan Kelly to the Pro Bowl Games.

Buckner replaces Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, and Kelly will fill in for Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

Buckner and Kelly join left guard Quenton Nelson, who was on the original Pro Bowl roster, as Colts players who will participate in the games.

Buckner played all 17 games this season and totaled 81 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. This is his third career Pro Bowl (2018, 2021).

Kelly started all 14 games he played this season. This is his fourth career Pro Bowl selection (2019-21).