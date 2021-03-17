DeForest Buckner reflects on life-changing 49ers-Colts trade year later

DeFo reflects on life-changing trade to Colts one year later originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Exactly one year ago, the 49ers traded defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts. On Tuesday, Buckner reflected on the last year and what turned out to be a life-changing moment for him.

Just realized on this day last year I was traded from SF to INDY. This day changed my life and I will never forget that feeling. Can’t believe it’s already been a full year! — DeForest Buckner (@DeForestBuckner) March 16, 2021

Buckner, like most of us, couldn’t believe it has been 365 days since the transaction.

The trade was a bit jarring, especially since the 49ers had just named Buckner the team’s MVP and he was such a solid player for three years.

But Buckner has made a name for himself with the Colts. His 9.5 sacks in 2020 set a Colts single-season franchise record by defensive tackle. That led the team overall and he also added 10 tackles for loss, 58 tackles and a career-high 26 quarterback hits.

Most sacks by a DT in franchise history.



Good season for our first round pick. 💪 pic.twitter.com/gHwL9h1fob — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 5, 2021

Buckner's new teammates are happy as well.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard responded to Buckner’s tweet saying he remembers texting Colts GM Chris Ballard, thanking him for bringing Buckner to Indy after the trade.

Judging from the responses from Colts fans, they're happy with the trade, too. 49ers fans? Maybe not so much.

It wasn't an easy decision for 49ers general manager John Lynch to make. The trade sent a first-round draft pick (No. 13 overall) to the 49ers and it was right after re-signing Arik Armstead to a five-year extension. The 49ers eventually traded down to No. 14 and selected Javon Kinlaw, who Lynch believes can be a "dominant force" in the NFL.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast