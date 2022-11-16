The Colts have several defensive linemen on their injury report this week.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end did not practice on Wednesday. Buckner landed on the injury report because of a neck injury while Paye is dealing with an ankle injury.

Buckner was on the injury report with a thumb issue last week and played 60 snaps last Sunday. Paye was listed as questionable heading into the game, but wound up aggravating the injury and played just 18 snaps.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) was a limited participant. The team will practice twice more before issuing injury designations for their game against the Eagles.

Running back Deon Jackson (knee), cornerback Kenny Moore (illness), and long snapper Luke Rhodes (calf) were also out of practice. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Rodney McLeod took rest days.

Center Ryan Kelly (knee), tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder), and linebacker JoJo Dormann (neck) joined Ngakoue as limited participants.

DeForest Buckner out of practice Wednesday, Yannick Ngakoue limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk