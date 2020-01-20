DeForest Buckner: Goal was to “get after them” early

In their game during the regular season, the 49ers led the Packers at halftime, 23-0. In their game during the postseason, the 49ers took it even farther, leading 27-0.

49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner explained that the goal was to do what the 49ers did the last time around.

“[W]atching film, just going over the course of the season, you could see the teams that got after them, they came out successful,” Buckner told reporters after the game, regarding the Packers. “And so, we just knew kind of like we did last time, Week 12, we’ve got to get after them early. And we knew they were going to come out with energy and come out giving us their best and everything, but we had to shut it down early. We didn’t want to let them have confidence early. I think we did a really good job with that, stopping the run early and getting after Aaron [Rodgers] a little bit. Especially in the first half, you could tell he was frustrated.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rodgers definitely was frustrated. As was the rest of the Packers team. Even when their offense finally woke up, it was impossible to catch the 49ers because the Packers couldn’t stop them from running the ball.

Next up for the 49ers is the Chiefs. Buckner knows it won’t be easy to engineer the same outcome.

“Patrick Mahomes, the dude is a star,” Buckner said. “He was the league MVP last year for a reason. And to see them come back, what was it, 24-0 last week in the playoff game — the guy’s special. The guys around him are special. They’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of speed and we’ve got to figure out a way on defense to slow that down.”

The Chiefs also have to figure out how to stop the 49ers, which won’t be easy. Even though the Chiefs slowed down Derrick Henry, the 49ers present a far different challenge in the running game, with a line and a tight end and a fullback who work in unison to blow gaping holes wide open.