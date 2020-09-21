DeForest Buckner calls Sunday’s game “a little taste” of what Colts defense can do

The Colts were a surprising loser in Week One as Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew went 19-of-20 and threw three touchdowns to lead his team to a 27-20 win.

Week Two saw better work from the Indianapolis defense. They held the Vikings to 175 yards while picking off three passes, posting three sacks and recording a safety. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had three tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and a tackle for loss to help lead that effort and he said after the game that he wants the performance to be a sign of things to come.

“We’ve been talking about it all year, our standards on defense, and we’ve got to make sure we uphold those standards,” Buckner said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “Today was just a little taste of what we can do.”

The Colts will have a chance to show off again on defense in Week Three. The Jets have been dreadful through two weeks and they’ll be coming to town for Buckner and company to try for another feast.

