DeForest Buckner has back injury, optimistic to play vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is dealing with a back injury but is optimistic to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.

After being a full participant on Wednesday, Buckner popped up on the injury report with a back injury on Thursday. He was a non-participant on Friday and head coach Frank Reich said he’s still optimistic Buckner will be ready to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reich said DeForest Buckner's back "locked up" on him during Thursday's practice. #Colts hoping it clears up over the next 48 hours. Reich sounds cautiously optimistic but notes "with backs you never know." — George Bremer (@gmbremer) November 12, 2021

We’ve seen what the defense looks like without Buckner’s presence. It’s not pretty. Buckner may not be making the same noise he was last year but he’s still the most important piece to the defense. Without him, the inconsistent pass rush would be even more of a concern.

Buckner will be monitored heavily leading up to game time and even if he’s good to go, there’s a chance he’s a bit limited.

