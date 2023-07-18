DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead edge out Kayvon Thibodeaux in latest ‘Madden 24’ ratings release

If there’s one position group in the NFL where the Oregon Ducks have been able to see some of their former players explode over the years, it’s on the defensive line.

Whether it’s in the interior or out on the edge, the Ducks have seen some of their best players go on to do incredible things at the next level, with Kayvon Thibodeaux being just the latest Pro Duck to make a statement in the big leagues.

One of the best times of each offseason — an event that truly shows the season is around the corner — is when the ratings for the newest EA Sports Madden video game are released. This shows how each player in the NFL is viewed, with numbers be assessed for their skill values.

EA Sports smartly draws out the ratings release over an entire week, working hard to grab as much of the news cycle as possible. We will oblige.

While Monday saw the ratings released for wide receivers and safeties — which included Devon Allen’s laughable speed rating — Tuesday gives us the numbers for defensive linemen and edge rushers. Unsurprisingly, the trio of DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, and Thibodeaux led the way for Pro Ducks in that group. Here are all of the Oregon numbers that were released on Tuesday:

Thibodeaux had a great rookie season with the Giants, and he has been tabbed as one of the young players in the league who could make the biggest leap in year two. If he does, we will likely see him contending with Buckner for that top-rating spot a year from now.

As the week goes on, we will continue to update as player ratings are released for Pro Ducks.

