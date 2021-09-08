Beasts only. This week on Truss Levelz we got the Colts’ All-Pro defensive lineman, DeForest Buckner on the pod! The Hawaiian-grown, Oregon-developed product has been a mess for O-lines to deal with since he got to the league, and he talks about his journey from the Islands to his position as one of the most dominant defensive linemen in all of football. Tune in for the truth from one of the league’s most intimidating players.

Episode Highlights:

1. Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year in high school [5:30]

2. Playing high school football in Hawaii [7:02]

3. Going to Oregon and losing in the national championship [10:20]

4. Playing for the 49ers and getting a sack in the Super Bowl [20:52]

5. Getting traded to the Indianapolis Colts and being All-Pro [23:30]

About Our Hosts:

NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.

There’s levels to this game … Truss.

Other places to find Truss Levelz:

Subscribe on YouTube

Follow on Instagram

If you liked this episode, please don’t forget to subscribe, tune in, and share this podcast. You may also leave us a review anywhere you listen and share your feedback!