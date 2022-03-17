'Definitely surprised': Carson Wentz unsure what went wrong with Colts, taken aback by trade

Carson Wentz sounds like he’s still trying to figure out what went wrong in Indianapolis.

Wearing a yellow blazer and a red shirt, the former Colts starter was officially introduced as the new Washington Commanders quarterback Thursday, one day after the start of the NFL’s new league year allowed the Colts and Commanders to officially process the trade that sent him out of Indianapolis.

When Wentz was introduced as a Colt last year, shortly after a similarly tumultuous end in Philadelphia, he talked mostly about wanting to make Indianapolis his home for the long haul and, despite speculation swirling for months — fueled by the Colts telegraphing that Wentz likely wouldn’t be the starter in 2022 — the former quarterback said the trade caught him off-guard.

“Definitely surprised,” Wentz said. “Any time you’re in a new place, you want it to work out. You want to be there, you want to do the best you can for that team, that organization, that fan base, and God willing it works out for a long time. It didn’t.”

Wentz has long said that he tries to avoid paying attention to the narrative surrounding his play.

Mar 17, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz addresses the media at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: John McCreary-USA TODAY Sports

He had been operating like he thought he might get another shot in Indianapolis. Wentz was throwing with former Colts teammates this offseason right up until the team found a trade, and he had talked to general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich during the NFL scouting combine.

But he did say that when he got a call from Ballard last week, he had a feeling.

“Alright, change is coming,” Wentz remembers thinking. “Change is coming. Time to go.”

Beyond his play, which looked good on the surface — 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions — but collapsed down the stretch, averaging just 6.3 yards per attempt in the final eight games of the season despite facing defenses loaded up to stop running Jonathan Taylor, Wentz’s leadership and coachability played a role in the Colts’ decision to move on, a move sparked by owner Jim Irsay.

Wentz didn’t address those criticisms directly in Thursday’s press conference.

“Reports are reports, and there’s truth in some things,” Wentz said. “If we were in this business trying to combat and argue every report, we’d run out of things to say. For me, I just try to be myself, get to know the guys, build the relationships. I strongly feel I had amazing relationships with people in Philly and Indy, and loved my time there.”

Ballard acknowledged at the combine that most of the criticisms about Wentz’s play were fair, a comment that caught the attention of NFL circles but came as little surprise to those in Indianapolis. The Colts general manager had already said in his postseason press conference that Wentz needed to be able to “make the layups,” referring to the quarterback’s tendency to try to make the big play, rather than taking the short, easy completion and keep the chains moving.

“Which criticisms, specifically?” Wentz said. “There’s a lot of them, good and bad, that I don’t read. If it’s referring to my play, try to keep growing, keep evolving as a player, running around and making all those big plays, there’s a time for that, but trying to just be smart, keep the offense on the field, keep the ball moving, stay healthy, keep upright. All those things are things that I’m always trying to learn.”

Despite all of those elements, Wentz still said he wasn’t sure why his time in Indianapolis came to a close so quickly, other than he knows the Colts’ collapse, dropping two win-and-in games when they were favored, played a key role in the decision.

“Sometimes I wonder the same, honestly,” Wentz said. “It was a year that had highs and lows, ups and downs. The way we finished, the way I finished was poor, and I think that was definitely tough to swallow. Tough to finish like that, especially when we thought we had a chance to really do something special and make a run. We just kind of collapsed, and I didn’t play good enough, well enough at the end there.”

In the past couple of weeks, both Ballard and Reich have said they’d be interested to see how Wentz responded to the failures of the 2021 season.

But they’ll be watching from afar — and in at least one game from the opposite sideline — as Wentz wears burgundy and gold rather than blue and white.

