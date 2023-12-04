'Definitely one of the best': Tae Hardy takes his star turn for UTEP men's basketball

The line on the UTEP men's basketball team coming into the season was that, depending on the perspective, it either had no stars or a bunch of them.

This was not supposed to be a team with a 15-point-per-game scorer and a conference player of the year candidate.

Or maybe it will. Seven games into a 5-3 season, Tae Hardy has taken a star turn. A good player last year, his first with the Miners, the well-traveled sixth-year senior has reached a new level that speaks to a new level of comfort in the system.

"I'm just playing my part," Hardy said. "Coach (Joe) Golding has given me a little more leeway, a little more freedom on the court. I have teammates who trust and believe in me.

"It's easier to play with a talented team that knows how to make the right reads and make shots when they're open. It doesn't have me forcing it out there. It makes the game simple."

UTEP's Tae Hardy (2) looks to pass the ball at a men's basketball game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The game has looked simple so far for Hardy. The leading scorer in four of UTEP's eight games, Hardy is averaging 15.1 points and 3.6 assists. That includes rimming in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off Cal. He was the player the Miners were looking for to win that game.

He's fourth in Conference USA in scoring, eighth in assists and third in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6).

"You look at his numbers, he's taking good shots, he's moving the basketball, his assist-to-turnover ratio is really good," Golding said. "He's doing some good things. We have four or five guys who can do some different things, every night somebody else can beat you.

"But Tae definitely, he's been around, he's played a lot of Division I games and he's definitely one of the best players in Conference USA."

As to the "been around" part, Hardy began his career in 2018 as a freshman at East Carolina, not far from his hometown of Ellenwood, Ga. He then went to Pearl River Community College (Miss.) the following season before transferring to Southern Miss for his redshirt sophomore (the free COVID year) and junior seasons.

As it turns out, when Hardy arrived at UTEP, he was looking for an alma mater.

"I'm happy to be here," Hardy said. "Coach Golding, I'm trying to stay loyal to him, we have a great relationship. We're always talking about basketball, and not just about basketball — off court stuff. It's easy being here, I feel at home."

What Golding often talks to him about is being the player his teammates look up to.

"Tae's working on his leadership," Golding said. "That's the most important thing right now. He's working on his leadership skills and how to be a leader. That's important."

It's even more important now with UTEP on a three-game losing streak, but Hardy is not about to panic. He sees where the Miners need to improve, now he wants to lead them there.

"We haven't started off the way we know how to start off," Hardy said of the recent struggles. "Fighting back is always tough against talented teams. We have to pick up the pace early in the game so we won't have to fight from behind.

"The team is still bought into winning, still bought in to whatever it takes. I'm proud of them for that."

What UTEP now knows is that when Hardy is playing at his best, like he is now, they are going to have a chance.

