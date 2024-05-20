‘Definitely motivating’: Cleveland Marathon winner talks big proposal at the finish line

CLEVELAND (WJW) – True love was in the air at the 2024 Cleveland Marathon.

Top male finisher Will Loevner not only defended his 2023 title, but also proposed to the love of his life as he crossed the finish line.

“I was thinking of something special for proposing to Emma with and I thought, what would be better than going back to Cleveland and defending my title and just having a really special moment with her,” Loevner said.

He said it was the most stressful marathon he’s participated in. Originally, he wanted to carry the ring in his pocket while running the 26.2 mile race, but he was too worried he would lose the ring. Instead, he had his sister hold the ring and move his girlfriend Emma Patterson in place for the proposal as he moved down the home stretch.

Loevner said as he was counting down the miles in the race the pressure for the proposal began to build. But that made him run faster so he could find his future fiancé.

“Yeah, it was definitely motivating,” he said. “It was just extra (motivation), especially once it got really hot and difficult those last six miles, I was just thinking about her and just counting them down.”

Without hesitation she said yes. Making this a magical moment they’ll both never forget.

“Yeah, I knew it was the right time to do it and I knew she was gonna say ‘yes,’” Loevner said. “Everybody’s just so excited and she was just so excited. It was a great moment.”

Loevner recently placed 2nd in the Pittsburgh Marathon, earning $5,000. His first-place finish in Cleveland earned him another $2,000.

“That paid for the ring,” he said.

Loevner’s 2023 Cleveland Marathon victory was his first competitive marathon, but it was also the start of he and Patterson’s relationship.

“We actually went on our first date a couple days after the Cleveland Marathon last year,” he said. “It came full circle and that made this race even more special.”

Loevner also finished the race 12 seconds faster than last year at 2:19:44. More than 10,000 runners participated in the race this weekend.

Hudson runner Ashton Swinford won her third-straight Cleveland Marathon in the women’s division with a time of 2:51:16. Alyssa Thomas from Cuyahoga Falls placed first in the women’s UH Druinsky Sports Medicine Institute Half Marathon with a time of 1:18:07. Nick Dehaven from Findlay won the men’s half marathon with a time of 1:09:49. Cassie Miko from Lakewood won the non-binary division with a time of 1:49:10. Find out more here.

