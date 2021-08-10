You Definitely Forgot These Celebrities Were On 'Criminal Minds'

After 15 seasons and 299 episodes, Criminal Minds ended its epic run last May. During its lifetime, the procedural drama brought some of the creepiest and most twisted criminals to fans' TVs—although you could always count on the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit to solve the mystery and catch the unsub. And with a long lifespan, the show had plenty of time to lure some of Hollywood's biggest names to guest-star.
The slew of celebs who stopped by the BAU at some point include Academy Award, Emmy, Golden Globe and Grammy winners, comedians who were looking for a different kind of role, and drama regulars who brought (some more) gravitas to the series, two future Breaking Bad cast members, and one member of the Skywalker family. Some led the team on wild chases all over the country, others assisted the BAU in their investigations, and a few were almost unrecognizable in their roles. But whichever way, you bet they were entertaining.
Since the end of the series, there have been multiple Criminal Minds marathons on broadcast TV, and the entire series is currently available on Netflix. So, before you read any further, if you're in the middle of catching up with Gideon, Hotch, Rossi, Morgan, Reid, JJ, and Garcia or bingeing the whole series, consider this your warning for major spoilers ahead. These are the 40 celebrities you totally forgot were on Criminal Minds.