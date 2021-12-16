’Definitely a confidence builder’: De'Vion Harmon on Oregon’s win over Portland
Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Eldridge Recasner speak with student-athlete De'Vion Harmon after Oregon men's basketball 96-71 victory over Portland on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Eugene. Harmon scores 19 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond-the-arc to help the Ducks snap a two-game losing streak.