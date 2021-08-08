'It’s definitely a challenge:' Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger enduring season-long slump with the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Just two years ago, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was the best player in the National League, and has the MVP trophy in his Arizona home to prove it.

Nowadays, he’s in the conversation of being among the worst-hitting players in the game, looking baffled and overmatched at the plate.

The numbers say it all: .173 batting average, .269 on-base percentage, .308 slugging percentage, six homers, 22 RBI, and 55 strikeouts in 185 at-bats (29.7%).

“It’s definitely a unique year for me, it’s definitely a challenge’’ says Bellinger, who spoke to USA TODAY in a 20-minute interview, promoting Flonase Sensimist, an allergy relief product. “It’s not like anyone has ever gone without struggling. Everyone’s been through something like this.

“It’s never easy, but it’s what we signed up for, you know.’’

Scouts sit behind home plate shaking their head. They watch him stand straight up at the plate, but as the ball is being delivered, his head moves, his hands drop, and his bat moves slow through the zone, with fastball after fastball thrown right past him.

“He is lost,’’ one veteran scout said, “just completely lost up there. I don’t know what’s going on with him, but he doesn’t even look like the same guy.’’

Bellinger opened the season as the Dodgers’ clean-up hitter, dropped him lower and lower in the lineup, until batting eighth on Wednesday against the Houston Astros for the first time in three years.

One game later, he was out of the starting lineup for the second time this past week.

And now, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hints that he’ll be platooning him for the foreseeable future, starting only against right-handed pitchers.

“Right now, where we’re at on the schedule,’’ Roberts says, “we have to win baseball games. I need to put the best guys out there that I feel could win a ballgame.’’

The Dodgers, four games behind the San Francisco Giants, no longer can afford patience, and with the season winding down, this is no time for nostalgia.

“Our encouragement is to get him right with the mechanics and strengthen that arm,’’ Roberts says. “I see the continued fight, the consistent work. We expect good thing to happen. …

“We expect him to be a middle-of-the-order guy and carry us on the offensive side. I think that’s not where we are right now.’’

Nope, not even close, leaving everyone to wonder just when it will turn.

He won the MVP in 2019 by hitting .305 with a 1.035 OPS, including 47 homers and 115 RBI, but batted just .239 in last year’s abbreviated 60-game season with a .789 OPS and 12 homers.

This year, it’s only gotten worse.

He has the lowest batting average of any player in the big leagues with at least 200 plate appearances, and is barely taking walks, chasing more pitches outside the strikezone than any time in his career.

Bellinger hesitates to make excuses, but says that his shoulder still is not fully recovered from his surgery last November. He doesn’t have the same strength. He can’t get around on the high fastballs. And the fly balls that used to clear the fence are now dying on the warning track.

“I thought it was an excuse, but it’s reality,’’ Bellinger says. “I’ve accepted it. I’m starting to see some strength come back in my workouts, and that translates into game. I’m definitely feeling better.’’

If nothing else, he says, instead of driving himself batty thinking about his struggles when he goes home, he can start thinking about the life-changing event he’s about to endure. He’s about to become a father. His girlfriend, Chase Carter, is expecting a baby girl on Nov. 28. The timing is perfect, he says, three weeks after what he hopes is the World Series parade they missed out on last year during the pandemic.

“I’m so excited,’’ Bellinger says, “And my parents went from no grandkids to two because my sister is pregnant too. It’s awesome. I know it’s going to be a challenge being a dad, and I heard being a dad is a whole different experience than anything else in life. I’m super excited.’’

It also helps soothe his anxiety that while he may be struggling more than he ever has in his life, no one’s going to remember the first four months of this season if he comes through in the playoff stretch, and delivers again in October.

“I know that, and so does my team,’’ Bellinger says. “I’ve been working through this. It’s been a grind. But my shoulder is getting stronger and stronger.’’

And so are Dodgers, loading up at the trade deadline, and built to withstand Bellinger’s season-long slump.

When the news broke that they acquired three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals, the Dodgers erupted in euphoria on their flight from San Francisco to Phoenix.

They’ll now have Mookie Betts in right field, Chris Taylor or Turner in center field, and A.J. Pollock in left field.

It leaves Bellinger on the outside looking in when there’s an opposing left-handed starter, at least until he can justify more playing time.

“You can sit around and make excuses,’’ Bellinger says, “or go out there and do something about it. I plan to do something about it.’’

The Dodgers are waiting.

Showtime comes to Iowa

Murray Cook, 80, a Canadian Baseball Hall of Famer, has done virtually anything and everything in the game of baseball.

He was a general manager with the New York Yankees, Montreal Expos and Cincinnati Reds.

He was a minor-league infielder with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He was a scouting director with the Pirates and Yankees, and later a scout for the Boston Red Sox, Florida Marlins and Detroit Tigers.

He is now an MLB field coordinator and consultant, traveling the world, and most of the United States.

But, until two years ago, he says, he had never set foot in the state of Iowa.

Nowadays, he may be Iowa’s most popular tourist, taking an estimated 25 trips to Iowa to prepare for the historic Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night from Dyersville, Iowa.

Cook confesses he has absolutely fallen in love with Dyersville (population, 4,130) and believes that anyone attending Thursday’s game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, or even just watching it on TV, you’ll come away feeling the same.

“It’s just such a quaint little town with some really nice folks, and just great people,’’ says Cook, who oversaw the entire project. “Everybody is from here. Everybody waves. And if you don’t wave, you must not be from here.’’

Cook, in charge of preparing baseball’s unique venues from Williamsport, Pa., to the London Games to Cuba to the Fort Bragg Game, vows this one will tug on your heartstrings, and not let go. It will be the first major-league game played in the state of Iowa

“Everybody has a connection to the movie, and how it inspires you,’’ Cook says, “and now we’re literally building the field of dreams. Everyone in town is buzzing about this.

“When I come out here at night, and see this field, and what it represents, I get goosebumps.’’

The ballpark, built just 1,000 feet away from the Field of Dreams movie set in 1989 -- featuring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta -- is surrounded by 159 acres of corn. The corn stalks have grown to about 12 feet with the game postponed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will have traditional dimensions of 335 feet down the line, 380 in the power alleys and 400 to straightaway center field. The bullpens, located behind the center field, are designed to resemble old Comiskey Park. There will be a manual scoreboard in the corn field behind the right-field fence. The bleachers will have a seating capacity of about 8,000.

The teams will wear throwback uniforms. The White Sox will wear white jerseys with navy blue pinstripes and a huge “SOX” monogram on the left chest that originally debuted in 1915. The Yankees will wear gray jerseys with “New York” in navy blue lettering across the chest and a larger interlocking “NY” on the caps.

“I think the players are going to be pretty amazed,’’ Cook says. “I think they’ll be really excited to see the facility. Some of these guys probably have never seen the Field of Dreams movie site.’’

You kidding? A lot of have probably never even seen the movie, and a few never having heard of it.

“I just wish everyone could see this,’’ Cook says. “It will touch your soul.’’

When the game is over, and all of the TV trucks and folks go home, the bleachers and clubhouses will be torn down, the cables pulled up, but the ballpark will remain standing, right along with the memories.

Cook vows to return. Besides, he has even a better reason now to visit Iowa.

His daughter, Kate, recently married a man who happened to be from Bettendorf, Iowa.

You know the saying:

“If you build it, he will come.’’

Cook will be coming. Again and again.

“Can you believe it?’’ Cook says. “Just like the movie.’’

Trouble in Boston

The return of ace Chris Sale, who’s scheduled to pitch for the Red Sox this week for the first time in two years, can’t come soon enough.

The Red Sox, who were sitting comfortably in first place in the AL East with a 53-32 record and a 4 ½-game lead on July 4, suddenly find themselves in an ugly downward spiral.

They have lost 15 of their last 27 games, dropping three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays and just 2 ½ ahead of the Yankees. They have been the worst team in the AL East since July 4 (yes, even the Orioles, 11-14, have a better record), dropping seven games in the standings to the Rays and Yankees.

There are plenty of folks to blame, but the rotation has absolutely crumbled. They are yielding an 8.40 ERA in the last 11 games entering Saturday.

Why, since July 4, the Red Sox rotation has produced only one start of at least six innings and two or fewer runs.

Take a bow Nathan Eovaldi, who accomplished the feat on July 24 against the Yankees.

Take a look at the collapse of their rotation, if you dare:

Martin Perez has a 7.13 ERA over his last 11 starts.

Nick Pivetta has a 5.43 ERA over his last 13 starts.

Garrett Richards has a 7.36 ERA over his last nine starts.

The Red Sox need Sale more than ever.

Around the basepaths

-- Cole Hamels has thrown just 3 ⅓ innings the past two seasons, and won’t be ready to pitch in a big-league game until September, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

The Dodgers, with three-fifths of their starting rotation out -- including three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw who had a setback in his rehab -- they turned to Hamels.

Hamels received a $1 million guaranteed contract that will pay him $200,000 a start or $200,000 for each game he pitches in relief that he gets at least 10 outs.

Hamels nearly signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he spent 10 years and won the 2008 World Series MVP until the Dodgers swooped in.

-- The Dodgers trade for ace Max Scherzer and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner hit a last-minute snag that almost derailed the deal.

Scherzer was going to lose about $1 million in tax benefits by being traded from Washington D.C. to the Dodgers with $15 million in deferred salaries owed to him from 2022 to 2028. Scherzer, who had no-trade rights since being a 10-year veteran with at least five years with the same club, requested the Dodgers to be responsible for the difference. The Dodgers initially balked, and Scherzer wasn’t budging, knowing that surely another club would trade for him and pay the taxes.

The Dodgers eventually relented, and the trade was finalized, with the Dodgers’ payroll soaring towards an MLB record of about $280 million.

-- The Houston Astros, who offered shortstop Carlos Correa a five-year, $125 million contract in March that was swiftly rejected, is hearing now that Correa will be seeking at least an eight-year, $240 million deal in free agency.

This winter, expect Correa to become an ex-Astro.

-- San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. may be coming off the injured list in the next two weeks and returning to the lineup as a center fielder.

Yet, no matter where he winds up on the field, Tatis insists he’ll be back after having his shoulder pop out of socket at least five times since mid-March, saying that he’s not worried about damaging his shoulder by still playing.

Tatis likely will need shoulder surgery in the off-season, which is a six-to-eight-month recovery.

-- The Reds are looming larger and larger in the Padres’ rear-view mirror, closing within 2 ½ games of a wild-card berth.

The Red also have the softest schedule left with only 15 remaining games against teams with a winning record.

The Padres have the second-toughest schedule, .516, with 16 of their final 22 games against the Giants and Dodgers.

Meanwhile, the Padres’ starting pitching continues on an ugly downward spiral.

Their month-by-month ERA and ranking in MLB.

April: 2.67 ERA (4th)

May: 3.61 ERA (14th)

June: 4.41 ERA (16th)

July: 6.12 ERA (28th)

In the first week of August, they are yielding a 4.76 ERA, ranking 16th.

Meanwhile, the Reds can’t help but wince and scream to the heavens every time Raisel Iglesias saves another game for the Angels.

They had the guy, but dumped him, simply to save money with his $9.125 salary.

The Reds have had a mess in their bullpen all year while Iglesias has been solid, saving 24 games with 76 strikeouts in 51 innings.

-- Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera entered Sunday just two homers shy of 500, and 54 hits shy of 3,000.

How rare of a club will he enter when he achieves both marks?

There are only two players in baseball history who have produced:

A career .300 batting average, 3,000 hits, 500 homers, 600 doubles and triples, 1,800 RBI, 1,500 runs. Say hello to Hank Aaron and Willie Mays.

And soon, Miguel Cabrera.

-- It’s almost impossible to believe, but the Mets’ starters have a grand total of four victories in their last 50 games. The last time a Mets starter recorded a victory was July 23.

-- It’s mind-boggling how good these pitchers become when they come to Tampa, and how bad they are when they depart.

Take a look at some of their current relievers, courtesy of the Tampa Bay Times:

D.J. Johnson, 31, has been released by three organizations, and has pitched in Mexico, Japan and independent leagues.

Louis Head, 31, has been released twice and spent parts of nine seasons in the minors.

Ryan Sherriff, 31, has been with nine different minor league teams.

Chris Mazza, 31, has been released by two teams and waived by another.

Andrew Kittredge, 31, came to camp on a minor-league contract.

JT Chargois, 30, was waived in 2018, released in 2019 and pitched for Japan in 2020.

Matt Wisler, 28, has been traded five times and waived once.

-- The Red Sox have used only six starting pitchers this season, fewest in the major leagues. They haven’t used fewer than eight starting pitchers since 1965.

-- The Mets, who are 20-28 over their past 48 games, have a brutal 13-game stretch against the powerful Dodgers and Giants beginning Aug. 13.

-- The upcoming free agent class features four future Hall of Famers:

Clayton Kershaw, 33, and Max Scherzer, 37, of the Dodgers and Astros starters Justin Verlander, 38, and Zack Greinke, 37.

They are baseball’s four active leaders in strikeouts, led by Verlander’s 3,013 strikeouts.

-- And best wishes and prayers to beloved broadcasters Jerry Remy of the Boston Red Sox and Ray Fosse of the Oakland A’s, who have stepped way to undergo treatments for cancer.

Follow Nightengale on Twitter: @Bnightengale

