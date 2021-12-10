'I definitely have to be better': Chase Claypool's mistakes cost Steelers in loss to Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the opportunity to force overtime on their last drive of Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings but failed. And wide receiver Chase Claypool is taking the brunt of the heat, stating he needs "to do better."

On Minnesota's 34-yard line, Claypool caught a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on fourth-and-1 for a nine-yard gain. Claypool did a quick celebration of his first-down with around 38 seconds remaining on the clock instead of immediately tossing the ball to the referee.

The ball ultimately got knocked out of his hands, while the clock was still running.

chase claypool 🤝 penalties

pic.twitter.com/tm8amzKUiF — Analis Bailey (@analisbailey) December 10, 2021

"He (Tomlin) sat me out for a couple of plays, and I think it was the right move because I can't make a penalty like that, it hurts the team," Claypool said in a post-game press conference, referring to coach Mike Tomlin benching him for penalties made throughout the night, including an unnecessary roughness penalty in the first quarter.

"I definitely have to be better," Claypool continued, while explaining what happened in the crucial seconds of the play. "I got tackled near the hash, did my little first down point and went to hand the ball to the ref."

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, left, runs from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Claypool claims that the referee not being near him is what cost the Steelers time.

"He had just got there, so even if I got right up and looked for him, he wasn't there. So he ran down the field to come get the ball and the ball got knocked out of my hands and that it what costed us time. But I definitely do have to be better. I knew the situation,"

Claypool finished the 36-28 loss with eight catches for 93 yards.

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @analisbailey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chase Claypool's mistakes cost Steelers in loss to Vikings on Thursday