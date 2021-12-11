‘This is definitely the beginning of the end of Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown pairing,’ says B/R’s Jake Fischer

Before we begin, let us be clear — change is on order for the Boston Celtics, and one way or another, it will come. But any time the team hits a rough patch, a familiar refrain of the necessity of splitting up Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum makes the rounds in the NBA media, with little to point to in terms of on-court chemistry, style of play, or off-court issues that would make such a claim have weight.

And once again we find the Celtics in such a position after a brutal West Coast swing, with Boston trying to do better than tread water with a roster full of non-shooters and finishers that is by most accounts a flawed one.

Speaking on Sirius FM radio, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer was blunt in his assessment of the Celtics’ status quo in terms to how they might improve their current misfortune.

“I would say the early return from what I have heard around the league (is that) there is not much interest in those former first-round picks that Boston has from Payton Pritchard to Romeo Langford, to Grant Williams,” related Fischer.

“I think Aaron Nesmith has the highest value of the players in that group. It’s difficult, and that’s why they’re in the situation that they’re in right now.”

“They had draft pick after draft pick after draft pick that hasn’t netted them anything more than back of the rotation type players,” he continued.

“They haven’t really developed outside of that besides Robert Williams and they are where they are. So I think this is definitely the beginning of the end of the Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown pairing I don’t know if that will get broken up this season. But I think sometime in the next 12 to 18 months we’re really going to start to hear conversations about the future of Boston with Jaylen Brown heading out the door.”

That is a valid opinion, and it is certainly possible that such an outcome could indeed be the best course of action once weighed against the alternatives.

In fact, it may well be the case that the team will have no choice but to make such a move of other avenues do not prove fruitful.

But we cannot help but push back against such speculation as we have with other such proposals to move key Celtics players just to shake things up.

And while stating the obvious that Boston’s younger players have done little to establish trade value, it is also unfair to suggest the team has no tools to improve.

Change is clearly needed, and all options ought to be on the table.

But if there are clear arguments related to personality or playing style that would warrant starting at the top instead of around the margins, we have missed them entirely, again.

