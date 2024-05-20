[PA Media]

Former Brentford and Rangers manager Mark Warburton says Arsenal can look back at a season of "definite progress", despite missing out on the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta's side beat Everton 2-1 in their final match, but Manchester City's victory over West Ham meant they had to settle for second spot.

Warburton, working as a pundit on the match for BBC Radio 5 Live, told the Football Daily podcast: "They've worked tirelessly all season, produced some great football and there are so many positives for Mikel, his team and the supporters.

"Unfortunately events outside their control meant they just fell short. But it's been a tremendous season and there's been definite progress made."

He added: "They've moved forward, they've strengthened the squad with more depth and they must look forward to next season with so much excitement and anticipation."

