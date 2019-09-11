Defiant agent Drew Rosenhaus says Antonio Brown is innocent: 'This is a money grab'

Drew Rosenhaus, Antonio Brown’’s agent, left no doubt where he stands on the sexual assault lawsuit filed against his client.

Rosenhaus said on ESPN that none of the allegations against his client are true.

“Antonio will be cleared,” Rosenhaus said on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “These allegations in the lawsuit are false. They are not true. They are absolutely untrue.”

Furthermore, Rosenhaus said the civil suit filed by Brown’s former trainer, who accused him of raping her, is a “money grab.”

“In no way do we condone any type of illegal conduct, misbehavior. None of this happened here,” Rosenhaus said on ESPN. “This is a money grab. I’ll repeat this: This is a money grab. In my opinion, this is a money grab.”

Rosenhaus said he and Brown had been “unfortunately anticipating this possibility” on a civil lawsuit being filed. However, Rosenhaus wouldn’t say if the Patriots knew about the possibility of a lawsuit when they signed him last Saturday, after the Raiders cut Brown.

“I’m not going to get into that element,” Rosenhaus told ESPN. “I’m not going to get into my discussions with the Patriots and what may or may not have been discussed.”

Rosenhaus mentioned that he and Brown both have daughters and they take any accusations of sexual assault seriously. But he said a few times that all the allegations are false.

“I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio,” Rosenhaus said. “These allegations are false. He denies every one of them. I’m very confident his legal team has facts that will prove this.”

The NFL and the Patriots have decisions to make in the upcoming days. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Brown will practice Wednesday. Reports have said the NFL could consider putting Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list while it investigates.

Rosenhaus said Brown will cooperate with the Patriots, NFL and NFLPA. Rosenhaus said there “are facts out there that will come to light that will establish he is not guilty of any of these accusations.”

“My concern is that people judge Antonio without knowing the facts,” Rosenhaus said.

