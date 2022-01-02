Defensive turnaround helps Ohio State football pull off thrilling Rose Bowl comeback

PASADENA, Calif. — Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg felt a boost of confidence late in the second quarter of Ohio State’s 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

After the Buckeyes’ defense had allowed the Utes to score a touchdown over four consecutive drives, they finally got a stop.

With less than a minute left until halftime, they forced a punt for the first time since the opening series.

“It was like, ‘OK, we can do this,’ ” Eichenberg said. “It came down to getting confidence in everyone.”

That feeling proved to be instrumental when they returned for the second half, holding Utah to only 10 points over the final two quarters.

How improved defense allowed Ohio State to defeat Utah

It was a turnaround that set the stage for a Rose Bowl classic, allowing the Buckeyes’ offense to rally from a 35-21 halftime deficit.

“I think it was just some resolve,” defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said. “We were going to make some plays.”

Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) makes a catch in front of Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Ty Hamilton (58) during the first quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Coombs said the coaching staff made a few adjustments to their scheme between halves, but credited the effort from players in sparking the change.

They were determined to stop the bleeding, having given up 324 total yards in the first and second quarters.

Over the final two quarters, they allowed only 139.

“The toughness was a mindset,” said Cade Stover, who switched from tight end to linebacker for the game. “We went out and strapped in and buckled in.”

In some areas on defense, the Buckeyes appeared more comfortable as the game progressed.

Coombs saw tackling as one of them, chalking up some of the earlier struggles as a side effect from the weekslong layoff ahead of a bowl game.

“We did a lot of tackling in bowl practice, but it’s still not the same,” he said. “It’s full-speed play, and it takes a little bit to get caught up to that. I think you see that in a lot of these games in the first half, and I think our kids settled down a little bit.”

Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) is flipped upside down by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Kourt Williams II (2) during the first quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day made a similar observation and left encouraged with the group as it heads toward next season under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

“They started playing fast and violent,” Day said, “and that’s what we have to do on defense moving forward if we want to be what we need to be.”

Eichenberg had one of the biggest impacts.

Stepping in as a starter with Cody Simon sidelined due to a reaggravated shoulder injury, he finished with 17 tackles and was named the defensive player of the game.

When Utah began its first drive of the second half, he shot through into the backfield and dove at the feet of running back Tavion Thomas to drop him for a loss of 5 yards.

The tackle for a loss helped build momentum for Ohio State and cause a three-and-out. Utah punter Michael Williams then dropped the snap to hand the Buckeyes prime field position in the red zone.

The 17 tackles by Eichenberg were the most totaled by an Ohio State player since Joshua Perry finished with 18 in a win at Penn State in 2014.

“He’s unbelievable,” Stover said. “That’s Tommy.”

With the Buckeyes swarming in the second half, they held Thomas to 67 rushing yards and one touchdown on 18 carries, an average of 3.7 yards.

Thomas entered the game with a chip on his shoulder. A native of Dayton, he expected to sign with Ohio State out of high school four years ago before being asked to attend junior college before enrolling.

He said in the days ahead of kickoff that he wanted to show the Buckeyes “what they missed out on.”

Instead, it was ultimately the Buckeyes who proved a point. For as many yards and points as they allowed in the first half, they were resilient and go enough stops in the second half to prevail.

“It was playing together as a defense,” Eichenberg said, “playing off each other and bringing energy. We said we have nothing left. We had a half of this football team together. We were going to go out there and give it everything we got.”

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football's defensive turnaround key in Rose Bowl comeback