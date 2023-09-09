Defensive transfers lift Arkansas football over Kent State despite sluggish start

It wasn't pretty, especially during the first half, but Arkansas Football fended off a sluggish start and knocked off Kent State 28-6 Saturday.

In its first game in front of a Fayetteville crowd this season, Arkansas (1-0) didn't paint an appealing picture on offense. The offensive line struggled to create big holes, and the Razorbacks needed every bit of stardom from KJ Jefferson when they did muster successful possessions.

Here are four observations from the Arkansas win.

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Antonio Grier (3) celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive transfers lead the way

It was a terrific afternoon for the newcomers.

Antonio Grier (South Florida) got Arkansas on the scoreboard late in the first quarter with an interception returned 25 yards for a touchdown. Trajan Jeffcoat (Missouri) and Jaheim Thomas (Cincinnati) both had two 1.5 sacks. In the secondary, Jaheim Singletary (Georgia) and Kee'yon Stewart (TCU) got nearly all of the snaps at cornerback while Lorando Johnson made plays at the nickel.

The returnees also had their moments, with Landon Jackson and Chris Paul Jr. blowing up Kent State run plays during a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter, but Sam Pittman overhauled the defensive roster in the offseason. In Week 2, the new blood played a critical role in Arkansas fending off a sluggish start.

Backfield pecking order emerges

With Raheim Sanders out, there was a massive opportunity for all of the Arkansas running backs to impress Pittman and become the clear backup.

While none of them provided too much electricity, it was AJ Green who dominated the snap count and had the most productive day. Green finished with 82 yards on 15 carries. No other running back averaged more than 3.5 yards per carry.

However, it's tough to tell if the running backs are at fault, or if the Arkansas offensive line remains a work in progress with three new starters.

Isaac TeSlaa catches everything

Arkansas coaches said the sentence above all fall camp. On Saturday, TeSlaa's ability to make contested catches directly resulted in both of the Razorbacks' first two offensive scores.

Both catches were on low throws, and TeSlaa made heroic efforts to keep the ball from hitting the ground before securing possession. TeSlaa finished with 51 receiving yards on three catches, while Andrew Armstrong had a pair of touchdown receptions.

KJ Jefferson's legs prove invaluable

The Arkansas offense didn't truly get rolling until its quarterback started making plays with his legs. Without sacks, Jefferson totaled 63 rushing yards on 11 carries, and some of his most important runs came off designed passes.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Defensive transfers lift Arkansas football over Kent State