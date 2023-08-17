Defensive transfers Joshua Harris, Teja Young share why they picked Ole Miss

Aug. 17—OXFORD — Josh Harris didn't come to Ole Miss because of things he could do. No, Harris moved more than 700 miles west of Raleigh, North Carolina to work on the things he wanted to be better at.

Harris was a four-star recruit in the 2019 class who played his first four years of college football at North Carolina State. He made 11 tackles in 2022, including three for loss and his first-career sack. Harris entered the transfer portal on Dec. 10 of last year and chose Ole Miss on Dec. 16.

The North Carolina native knows he has always been a good run stuffer. But Harris' goal is bigger than that — he has NFL dreams. And, to do that, he knew he needed to improve his pass rushing.

After his recruiting visit conversation with Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner, the redshirt senior knew Oxford was where he needed to be. Joyner's motto — Better your best — was something he needed to be part of.

"He was so enthusiastic, and it never changes. You see the same person every day. So, I mean, if he can do that every day, it makes the guys in the room (think) 'Why not be the same way?" Harris said. " ... He holds us to such a high standard, I feel like all the guys just buy into it, and we just play our tails off."

Harris and fellow defensive transfer, former FAU safety, Teja Young met with the media this week and discussed their reasons for coming to Ole Miss.

Young was recruited to FAU by Kiffin and played for him his first two collegiate seasons. Kiffin coached the Owls from 2017-19, leading FAU to 27 wins in three years, before taking the Ole Miss job.

"It's full circle for me. Coming out in 2018, Lane recruited me," Young, a redshirt senior, said. " ... When I was able to graduate and get in the portal, there was no decision on where I was going. I kind of knew where I wanted to be. And once they gave me the chance, it was all in."

The entire Rebels defense — transfers, freshmen and returning players alike — are learning a new defense under first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Young, however, feels the learning curve might not be as steep for him. Golding's scheme, he said, is nearly identical to what the Owls ran in 2021 under FAU defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. Golding was the defensive coordinator at Alabama while Stoops was as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2019 and 2020.

Young started 31 games at FAU, racking up 160 tackles with seven interceptions.

"My comfort level is pretty good in this defense," Young said. "... At FAU, we ran the same exact defense, Mike Stoops was our DC. So, this is the same exact defense. Him and Pete run the thing. Both of those guys have Alabama origins in their background. The only difference, really, is the terminology."

"When it comes to scheme and technique, it's the exact same."

Harris touted Joyner's experience with pass rushers and his relationship with Larry Johnson — the legendary defensive line coach at Ohio State — as big reasons why he was all-in on Ole Miss. Joyner was a graduate assistant with the Buckeyes in 2016 and 2017.

At one point during his career with the Wolf Pack, Harris said he weighed around 380 pounds. He is down to 328 pounds currently, he said, which has allowed him to maintain his stamina and improve his rushing technique.

The move to Oxford has also allowed Harris to remold his role as a leader.

"A lot of guys at (NC) State just seem as like a big teddy bear," Harris said. " ... When it's on the field, it's different. But here, a lot of guys just see me as, 'Oh he's an older guy, he has two kids, he's been playing football for a long time.' They see me, hopefully, as a leader."

michael.katz@djournal.com