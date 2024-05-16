Defensive tackle USC missed in transfer portal commits to LSU

This is the headache USC didn’t need. One of the remaining defensive tackle options in the transfer portal, a player who did not choose USC, has committed to LSU. That’s right: Jay’Viar Suggs will be on the opposite sideline in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season when the Trojans face the Tigers in Las Vegas.

LSU Tigers Wire has more on the story:

“On Wednesday night, Grand Valley State transfer Jay’Viar Suggs committed to the Tigers. Suggs had previously trimmed his list of contenders down to Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky in addition to the Tigers, who received his final visit on Monday.

“Suggs brings some much-needed experience at the defensive tackle position, albeit from the Division II ranks. The Flint, Michigan, native spent five years at Grand Valley State but still has two remaining years of eligibility due to COVID after redshirting in 2019 and not appearing in a game in 2021 after the 2020 season was canceled.”

USC’s LSU game is a huge one, and the needle just moved to the Tigers as a result of this transfer portal movement. It’s the last thing the Trojans needed.

