Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson begins practicing with Rams

Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson was designated to return from the non-football injury list by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

Robinson was placed on the injured list prior to the start of training camp due to an unspecified injury. He can now practice with the team for the next 21 days before the Rams need to add him to the active roster and end his season.

“This is just being precautionary with some things that we discovered,” McVay said of the injury to Robinson in August. “He was able really communicate clearly to us, so it was something that recently came about. It’s really not anything that’s too concerning, it’s more just really glad that we were able to get a hold of it early on.

Robinson signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Rams in March after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions. Robinson appeared in 58 games with 37 starts over his four years with the Lions, recording 172 tackles, with 5.0 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Robinson was a second-round pick out of Alabama in 2016.

