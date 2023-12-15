Defensive tackle Rylie Mills's return to Notre Dame in 2024 will cause headaches for all opposing offenses

Notre Dame’s interior defensive line next season will be one of the best in the country and quite possibly the most experienced after current senior Rylie Mills announced he will return for his final season of eligibility on Thursday night.

Mills joins current fifth-year Howard Cross in returning, the latter’s decision announced earlier this week, and the duo should make life miserable for all opposing offensive lines, offensive coordinators and quarterbacks next season.

Mills has made 45 tackles this season with 5.5 for loss including 2.5 sacks, while also recovering two fumbles. His 6-foot-5 ⅛ length and Cross’s powerful hands create a combination that few offensive lines will be equipped to handle yet again.

Between the two of them, they have 43 career starts (22 for Mills) and 15.5 sacks (9.5 for Mills). Each is within Notre Dame’s top-seven tacklers this season, Cross somehow at No. 2 with 64. Fifth-year linebacker Jack Kiser’s return means at least three of those top-seven will be on the Irish defense again in 2024, with the possibility of unanimous All-American safety Xavier Watts yet making it four.

That may seem greedy, but if Notre Dame adds Watts to that defense, it will be returning at least five veteran starters, including current sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison, at enough key positions that the ceiling on the Irish season will drastically rise. It could have three preseason All-Americans.

Mills’s impact is very much part of that. Defensive tackles are not tasked with racking up highlights, but his size in the middle of the field is always noticeable. Combined with Cross and supported by current juniors Gabriel Rubio and Jason Onye, Notre Dame’s interior defensive line will be a point of strength next season.

I got one more in me! #2024 pic.twitter.com/vzB8dA1fzN — Rylie Mills (@ryliemills99) December 15, 2023

INTO THE NFL DRAFT WITH ELIGIBILITY REMAINING

Linebacker Marist Liufau

Linebacker JD Bertrand

Right tackle Blake Fisher

Left tackle Joe Alt

Cornerback Cam Hart

Running back Audric Estimé

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

Receiver Tobias Merriweather

Receiver Rico Flores Jr.

Receiver Chris Tyree

Receiver Braylon James

Tight end Holden Staes

Center Zeke Correll

Defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah

Defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina

Safety Ramon Henderson

Safety Antonio Carter

Corrnerback Ryan Barnes

Offensive lineman Michael Carmody

INCOMING TRANSFERS

Quarterback Riley Leonard

Receiver Kris Mitchell

Receiver Beaux Collins

Defensive back Jordan Clark

Kicker Micah Jeter