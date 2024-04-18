Defensive tackle options abound for Texas in the transfer portal

The transfer portal is open and several teams are set to battle for the top players at multiple positions. Texas, along with several others, finds itself in need of a defensive tackle addition. They have options.

We noted that Texas could be in the running for Arizona transfer defensive tackle Bill Norton. That becomes increasingly likely the more we learn from the recruitment. He’s set to visit the Texas spring game. There are a couple of other impact players in the portal as well.

TCU’s Damonic Williams is in the transfer portal after a dominant two seasons in Fort Worth. Some speculate that Texas is one of the top two contenders for the top defensive lineman, but with Williams set to visit Oklahoma’s spring game I wouldn’t hold my breath about the Longhorns chances.

A couple of smaller school tackles have entered the portal as well. Stephen F. Austin’s Brandon Lane and Kent State’s CJ West are a couple of the defensive lineman looking for a change of scenery.

Defensive tackle is the Longhorns’ one apparent weakness, but they have plenty of options to address that positional need. The likelihood is that they sign Norton, but we’ll keep an eye on how Texas recruits the position.

