Defensive tackle Michael Pierce unlikely to play against Rams on Monday night

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - For the second straight week, it looks as if Michael Pierce won't be in the lineup.



Pierce, who suffered an ankle injury against the Bengals two weeks ago, isn't likely to play once again.



"I don't think Pierce will make it," coach John Harbaugh said.



Harbaugh also said that he expects Pierce to be listed as doubtful for Monday's game in Los Angeles against the Rams. Pierce practiced on Thursday but was absent on Friday and Saturday.



Pierce has 21 tackles in nine games played for the Ravens this season, all of them starts. He's typically played alongside Brandon Williams and Chris Wormley this season as the starting defensive front.



After Pierce's injury, the Ravens signed Domata Peko Sr. and Justin Ellis to solidify the rest of the defensive line.



Harbaugh added Peko and Ellis' additions have made Pierce's injury one that the team doesn't need to rush back from.



"That's what gives us an opportunity not to push Michael out there unless he's really ready to go," Harbaugh said. "Those guys played so well, they practiced well and they're ready to go."





























