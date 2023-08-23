Defensive tackle Chris Jones not talking to Chiefs, could sit out until midseason

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is subject to fines amid his contract holdout from the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is not communicating with the Kansas City Chiefs during a holdout, coach Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday. Jones said he could sit out until Week 8 of the NFL season because of the contract dispute.

"There has been no communication, so I don't know," Reid said when asked if he thinks Jones will start this season.

"Whatever happens, happens. If he's not there, the game goes on. That's how it works."

Jones mentioned a potential midseason debut for the 2023 campaign in response to a post Tuesday on Twitter, with a user asking when he plans to reunite with the Chiefs.

"Week 8," he tweeted.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones tied his career-high with 15.5 sacks last season. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

Jones signed a 4-year, $80 million contract extension in 2020. He is set to make $19.5 million in base salary in 2023.

He did not report to training camp with teammates and skipped mandatory minicamp. Reid alluded to Jones or his agent and Chiefs executives needing to resume negotiations so that he can return.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) spent the last seven seasons with the franchise. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI

"They have to communicate and do their thing," Reid said. "There has just been no communication."

Jones is subject to a $50,000 fine for every missed training camp practice. He could lose about $7.5 million if he skips seven regular season weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones hinted that he could hold out until Week 8. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, speaking with reporters Wednesday at training camp, said he expected Jones to be with the team eventually.

"I don't think anyone expected him not to be here now, but that's part of the contract negotiation stuff," Mahomes said. "I'm not looking down on him for anything like that.

"He has stuff that he's trying to get done that he feels like he needs to get done right now. I respect his decision."

Mahomes also called Jones a "vital part" of the organization.

Jones, 29, joined the Chiefs as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He tied his career-high with 15.5 sacks in 17 starts last season en route to his fourth-consecutive Por Bowl selection and first All-Pro selection.

The Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns in their final preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. They will host the Detroit Lions in their season opener Sept. 7 in Kansas City, Mo.