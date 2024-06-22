Defensive tackle Charles House makes commitment

Three-star defensive tackle recruit Charles House has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers over the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide. House is the Volunteers’ 13th commitment in the class of 2025. Tennessee has the No. 14 recruiting class in the country after his commitment.

House is ranked as the No. 612 recruit in the nation, the No. 64 defensive lineman and the No. 14 recruit in North Carolina, per 247Sports. On3 does rank House as a four-star recruit.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman took recent visits to Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, but ultimately ended up choosing Tennessee.

House plays high school football for North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, North Carolina. North Mecklenburg is located north of Charlotte.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Charles House has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 290 DL from Charlotte, NC chose the Vols over Alabama & Georgia “Good ol Rocky Top I’m home🍊🍊”https://t.co/AJ1tiQoQzM pic.twitter.com/FtzCfTgsiY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2024

House announced his commitment to Tennessee via social media. Georgia and Alabama currently have the two top recruiting classes in the SEC. Tennessee still has some ground to make up on the top teams in the SEC, but has a solid recruiting class thus far.

