Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams declared out with ankle injury

Ravens DT Brandon Williams declared out with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Brandon Williams was declared out with an ankle injury that he suffered Sunday night in the Ravens' game against the New England Patriots, according to the NBC broadcast. It’s unclear the severity of the injury.

Williams was one of the team’s standouts along the defensive line as the starting nose tackle and part of a massive defensive front with Calais Campbell (who was out Sunday) and Derek Wolfe.

The Patriots took advantage without Williams. They ran the ball down Baltimore’s throat time and time again throughout the game without two of the Ravens’ best defensive players.

If Williams is out for any length of time, the Baltimore defensive line is in some trouble with running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans upcoming next week.

Also, cornerback Terrell Bonds is doubtful to return with a knee injury.