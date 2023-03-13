Defensive tackle among top needs for Raiders entering free agency

In a recent article by NFL.com and their Next Gen Stats team, they named each team’s biggest needs heading into free agency. Quarterback was obviously on top of the list, but defensive tackle is a bigger need than most think entering the new year.

Here is what the site had to say about their interior defensive line need going into the first day of free agency:

On the other side of the ball, the Raiders need to shore up the defensive tackle position and tighten up the secondary. In 2022, the Vegas defense allowed the highest passer rating in the NFL and the fifth-most rushing yards over expected on rushes between the tackles from Week 8 on.

The Raiders got solid play from Andrew Billings last season, but he is scheduled to become a free agent (officially) on Wednesday. It would be wise for the Raiders to try to bring him back given how good he was as a run defender.

However, the Raiders have to add more top-end talent to this position this offseason. The other defensive tackles on the roster just didn’t produce enough last season when given chances. We shall see if they can ink deals with any of the top defensive tackles in this year’s class.

Related

5 free agent fits for Raiders glaring need at guard

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire