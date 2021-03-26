Defensive tackle Al Woods is returning for 3rd stint with Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Mathews
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back a familiar face to the defensive line. Al Woods will be returning to the Seahawks’ roster for the third time in his career. His agency SportsTrust Advisors tweeted the news Friday afternoon.

Woods played for the Seahawks in 2011 and then again in 2019. He opted out of the season with the Jaguars last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His new deal with Seattle is apparently for one year, valued at $3.0 million with a $750,000 signing bonus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Woods is clearly a more affordable option for the Seahawks this year, who are now being forced to release long-time started Jarran Reed to comply with this year’s reduced salary cap.

Related

Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed expected to be released

Recommended Stories

  • Friday trades shake up the NFL Draft, what now for Sam Darnold?

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reacts to the blockbuster trade by the San Francisco 49ers to get the third pick in the NFL Draft, and breaks down what that means for the New York Jets at the second spot. Does that indicate that they are ready to move on from Sam Darnold, and target BYU QB Zach Wilson with that pick?

  • NFL Draft 2021: Could Mac Jones be QB 49ers have targeted with No. 3 pick?

    Justin Fields? Trey Lance? Zach Wilson? Don't forget about Mac Jones.

  • Seahawks bring back Al Woods

    The Seahawks are re-signing defensive tackle Al Woods, his agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports it’s a one-year deal worth $3 million with a $750,000 signing bonus. Woods, who turned 34 on Thursday, played 14 games for the Seahawks in 2019, including five starts. He made 32 tackles, one sack, two [more]

  • Seahawks to re-sign DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year deal

    The Seahawks will be keeping one very important piece in the defensive puzzle in place this season. Seattle will be re-signing defensive end Carlos Dunlap. The Seahawks had released Dunlap ahead of the start of the new league year. This news comes just an hour after the report Seattle will be moving on from defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Dunlap registered 14 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for loss, and 2 passes defended in eight games after coming over from the Bengals in a mid-season trade last season

  • Seahawks slip a spot to No. 8 in updated NFL power rankings

    The Seattle Seahawks have slipped a spot to No. 8 in NFL.com's updated NFL power rankings following the first wave of free agency.

  • 49ers announce trade for No. 3 pick

    The 49ers have made their trade with the Dolphins official. The two teams shook up the top of the draft by agreeing to a deal that sends the third overall pick to the 49ers in exchange for No. 12, the third-round compensatory pick the 49ers received when the Jets hired Robert Saleh as their head [more]

  • Washington Football Team signs CB Darryl Roberts to bolster secondary

    The 30-year-old defensive back is the latest in a continued effort by the WFT to build depth in the secondary.

  • Michigan Football: Kwity Paye’s Dreams – And A Prediction — Come True

    Kwity Paye has been rising up the NFL Draft charts for a while now, with many believing he’ll be a first-round pick.

  • Mock Draft Following the 49ers, Dolphins Trade

    Hayden Winks analyzes what the the 49ers trade up from No. 12 to No. 3 overall means for draft prospects and NFL starting quarterbacks. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Report: Seahawks cutting Jarran Reed after no trade develops

    Defensive tackle Jarran Reed announced on social media Thursday night that the Seahawks would cut him today. Indeed, that appears where it’s headed. The team attempted to trade Reed for much of Friday without success, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Only a few minutes remain before the 4 p.m. ET transaction deadline for the [more]

  • Relationship between Russell Wilson & Seattle Seahawks 'trending in a good direction'

    This is welcome news for Seahawks fans.

  • Report: 49ers did not have trade talks with Jets for No. 2

    The 49ers hold the No. 3 pick in the draft after Friday’s trade with the Dolphins and a move further up the board reportedly wasn’t a topic of conversation. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the 49ers spoke to the Falcons and Bengals, who have the fourth and fifth picks, before making the swap with [more]

  • Which quarterback(s) are the 49ers targeting at No. 3?

    With the 49ers moving up to No. 3 in the draft and with an immediate consensus/belief that they’re doing so only for a quarterback, the question becomes which quarterback do they want? With Trevor Lawrence most likely going to the Jaguars and the Jets possibly taking BYU’s Zach Wilson after that, the 49ers necessarily have [more]

  • Bryson DeChambeau explains his 'heel-pulled' 46-yard drive on Day 2 in Austin

    Officially, Bryson DeChambeau’s drive at the par-4 10th hole travelled 46 yards in the wrong direction but it’s never as simple as that.

  • Early prediction for the Vikings’ starting offensive line

    The Minnesota Vikings offensive line is an important unit. Here is a prediction for what the Vikings could do in 2021.

  • Cup Series qualifying race lineups for Bristol

    The qualifying race lineups for Sunday’s inaugural Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Cup Series were determined Thursday via a random draw, with Quin Houff, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Corey LaJoie tabbed to lead their respective fields to green in Saturday’s four 15-lap […]

  • Boxing betting preview: Can Dillian Whyte recover from knockout loss in rematch?

    This is one of the rare situations where the clear, convincing winner of the first fight is a fairly significant underdog in the rematch.

  • H2H: Which driver with non-dirt background has best chance to win at Bristol?

    While Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell may be the favorites for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM), there are plenty of other drivers who could steal a victory away. There are many in the NASCAR Cup Series who don’t have an extensive dirt racing background, […]

  • Basketball: Returning Gasol sets sights on Euroleague title at Barca

    Twice NBA Champion Pau Gasol has his sights on helping his boyhood team Barcelona win the Euroleague on his return to the club after a two-decade career in the United States. Barca have not lifted the trophy since 2010 but are well-placed ahead of the playoffs, leading the round robin league table with four games remaining. "To be able to come back here and help this fantastic team is something I can't wait to do," Gasol, who is recovering from a long-term ankle injury, said at his presentation on Thursday.

  • Isner calls for transparency on ATP prize money cuts

    Former Wimbledon semi-finalist John Isner has called on the ATP Tour to give players a clearer picture of the decision-making process behind cuts to prize money, though the American walked back some of his fiery criticism from last month. Isner had lashed out at the men's governing body on Twitter after the Miami Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, cut its total prize purse by 60%, with the singles champions getting a cheque of $300,110, down from $1.35 million in 2019. The former world number eight called the ATP a "broken system" and demanded a "true audit" of tournaments' finances, saying tennis was "plagued by conflict and lack of transparency".