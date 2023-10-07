Defensive stop saves homecoming as Alabama State football survives Bethune-Cookman

Alabama State football halted a streak of back-to-back home losses this season, defeating Bethune-Cookman 19-14 in its homecoming game Saturday at Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets defense recorded a season-high six sacks only allowing Bethune to score in two quarters. The Wildcats only had 21 yards in the second quarter and 23 in the third. In the fourth quarter, with a chance to take the lead, Bethune was stopped on four final downs in the red zone.

The Hornets finished the game 4-of-4 in the red zone, a first for the team this season. Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. believes that ASU still has time to be finish out the season on the winning side.

"Very fortunate to get this win," Robinson said. "We still have a lot of work to do, but we can still be a really good team this year and we're moving in the right direction. We had a few miscues with the kicking game, and if you can't kick you can't win. Once we tighten that up, we'll be fine and I'm excited to travel and play Jackson State next week."

Alabama football produces second-half heroics

Just like the previous week, Alabama State played both Dematrius Davis and Damon Stewart at quarterback.

Stewart finished the game 8-of-13 for 150 yards with a passing touchdown, extending the Hornets' lead to double digits in the second half. In his first drive after halftime, he completed a 47-yard pass to Kisean Johnson and a 37-yard throw to Isaiah Scott, setting up an Alabama State score.

"Coach told me he was going to open the offense up after halftime and don't force any throws," Stewart said. "I just took what the defense gave me, and my teammates made great plays."

Davis finished 6-of-9 for 54 yards and added 50 rushing yards on 11 carries. He threw a late-game interception in Bethune's territory, causing the defense to force a stop in the last seconds.

Defense wins games

The Hornets defense was swarming all game as Bethune's offense had trouble converting on opportunities to score points. Colton Adams led the team with 13 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Sophomore Demarkus Cunningham added 12 tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss. Along with saving homecoming with a last stand, the Hornets also blocked a key Bethune field-goal attempt in the second half.

