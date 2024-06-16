Defensive star remains Euro 2024 injury concern for Spain

Spain take on rivals Italy in their second game at Euro 2024 with a clash in Gelsenkirchen on June 20.

La Roja enjoyed a perfect start to their campaign with a dominant first half display securing a 3-0 win over Croatia in Berlin.

Luis de la Fuente is not expected to make too many starting changes against the holders but that decision could be forced on him.

Alvaro Morata and Rodri Hernandez are both expected to be fit, after suffering knocks against Croatia, and missing training today.

Their absence from training is a precaution from de la Fuente but centre back Aymeric Laporte remains off the agenda.

De la Fuente openly stated his confidence over the Al Nassr defender being a key part his Euro 2024 plans but his match fitness is a concern.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Laporte continues to train separately, as de la Fuente looks to manage his return, but he is rated as doubtful to face Italy.