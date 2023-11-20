Defensive standout voted The Bulletin football player of the week

Thames River’s Josiah Hinojos has been voted The Bulletin’s Football Player of the Week.

The Crusaders senior linebacker had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, four solo tackles and three assisted tackles in a 6-0 win over O’Brien Tech. Hinojos attends Grasso Tech.

Thames River travels to Putnam on Wednesday to meet Thanksgiving Eve rival Quinebaug Valley. Kick-off is at 5 p.m.

This week’s Football Player of the Week nominees also included Gage Hinkley (Norwich Free Academy), Will Kotcher (Plainfield), Tony Navan (Plainfield), Soren Rief (Killingly), and Anthony Santacroce (Thames River).

